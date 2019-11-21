LAGRANGE — A 39-year-old LaGrange woman died in a head-on collisionTuesday afternoon in LaGrange County, police said.
Laura Alomari was driving west on C.R. 200 North when she crossed the center line and hit head on a car being driven east by 64-year-old Kirk Hoff of Bronson, Michigan.
The accident happened just west of S.R. 9 and Alomari was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said in a press release.
Hoff was treated and released from Parkview LaGrange Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Authorities said they do not know why Alomari crossed the center line and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the LaGrange County Coroner are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.