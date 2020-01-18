GOSHEN — Attorneys for the estate of a man accused in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal July shooting are challenging the victim’s children to prove their claims.
Larry Faso, 76, is named in a lawsuit filed in December by the adult children of Gail Shields. The 66-year-old woman was shot and killed at Stratford Commons in Elkhart on July 31, along with 66-year-old Jon Malk.
Police believe Faso killed the couple and shot an employee before turning the gun on himself. The shooting followed an ongoing dispute over the smoke from their barbecue grill.
Tanya Shields and Cory Shields say in their lawsuit that the apartment complex and the property management company, Woburn, Massachussetts-based APT Management, failed to protect Gail Shields from Faso. They say he had a history of “peculiar and abhorrent behavior” and a potential to violently harm other residents, which the company knew about.
They also say the company is liable for not enforcing its own rules against residents of the complex possessing guns.
The Goshen law firm of Mehl and Mehl answered Wednesday on behalf of Faso’s estate. The court appointed attorney Richard Mehl as the personal representative of the estate in response to a Nov. 18 petition by Tanya Shields.
Mehl acknowledge in response to the wrongful death suit that Gail Shields died on July 31, that Tanya and Cory Shields are her children and that separate court matters are pending regarding her and Faso’s estates. He writes that he doesn’t have enough information regarding all other claims in the lawsuit to form a belief about them.
He also asks that “the plaintiffs be put to their burden of proof as to all allegations” and that the court determine what, if any, relief they’re entitled to against the estate.
An answer from the apartment company is still pending. Attorneys have asked to be given until Feb. 14 to file their response.
