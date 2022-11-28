Family of girl killed by truck touched by support

A vigil in Elkhart honored Jayleighana Mathenia, a 5-year-old who was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street. She would have turned 6 on Saturday.
ELKHART — A family grieving the loss of their 5-year-old girl says they have been touched by the outpouring of love and support since her tragic death.
Jayleighana Mathenia was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street just north of Beardsley Avenue. The woman behind the wheel was cooperative with officers, police said.
