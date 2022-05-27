Faith Mission of Michiana celebrates completion of the Tiny Shelter project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The new program, David L. Miller Memorial Village, is named after Elkhart’s former mayor who served as board chairman of Faith Mission before he passed away last year. Pictured are Miller’s widow, Connie, who cut the ribbon in honor of her late husband.
Community members tour Faith Mission of Michiana’s new tiny homes on Thursday. Each structure is 12-by-16 feet and located on Faith Mission’s property. They each contain a toilet, sink, bed chair and storage space.
