Fair is for and by the community, president says

Ask this year’s Elkhart County 4-H Fair president Josh Culp what his favorite fair food is, and you won’t be asking anything again for a while.
“It’s a very long list,” he said, before going on to name 17 “must-haves,” some of which he promised he’ll get twice during the course of the fair.
“When you’re walking around the fairgrounds enough, you burn enough calories, you can eat like crazy,” Culp said.
As president, Culp has chosen “4-H, the information highway to the future” as this year’s fair theme.
“Things we learn as a 4-H’er extend through our lives and make us better people in the future. I wouldn’t have known anything about rabbits or animals or how a rocket shoots up into the air, without 4-H,” said Culp, who also drew on inspiration from his IT day job.
The president also gets to choose what baking good competitors will bring for the President’s Item competition, and this year it’s chocolate raspberry cream pie.
“It’s my favorite,” said Culp with a big laugh.
The fair normally gets around 200,000 visitors, but Culp hopes to bring that number up this year, partly through offering a cheaper and more exciting $5 First Friday on July 19, with a $5 entrance fee and $5 specials at many food vendors. In addition, the Ferris wheel will be free from 5 to 6 p.m. Country musician John King and the indie pop group Ecosmith will open the musical side of the fair, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday will also be the fair’s Veterans Day, and veterans and activity military personnel, as well as senior citizens, will be admitted for free until 5 p.m. The Veterans Day program, which begins at 5:30 p.m. will be at the Heritage Park Stage this year.
Other events throughout the week include a demolition derby, tractor pull and rodeo. Kids’ Day is Wednesday and features a full schedule of events from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also for Kid’s Day, the Super Special Kiddieland Wristband will be $12 per person, valid for all rides in Kiddieland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Midway rides will have a special of only one ticket per ride from 1 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, July 27, which will be the last day of the fair, the fireworks provider for Goshen Freedom Fest will put on a fireworks show around 10 p.m. to close out this year’s fair.
Of course, throughout the fair visitors will have a chance to see cattle, poultry and pigs and many other displays of the local youth’s head, heart, hands and health
And what’s it all about? It’s for the community and the people in 4-H.
“It gives our 4-H’ers an opportunity to showcase what they have done, what they are learning through the 4-H program,” he said. “The fair is for the community, and it’s the community that puts it on.”
