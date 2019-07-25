GOSHEN — Youths visiting the Elkhart County 4-H Fair were the focus of the day on Wednesday.
With clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s, conditions were nearly perfect for the fair’s annual Kids’ Day event.
It was an atmosphere in which more than 1,000 youngsters swarmed across the fairgrounds to partake in activities that ranged from a frog jump contest and treasure hunt to carnival rides and giant inflatable wheel race.
The event kicked off with the frog jump contest, which is one of the longest-running activities at Kids’ Day, according to Mekayla Eppers, Kids’ Day coordinator.
“The frog jump competition has been going on since before I was born, in my 30 years of life,” Eppers said. “It’s great family fun at the fair that exposes kids to nature and animals.”
Here’s how it works: the youngsters are provided with one of several frogs from Sawyer’s Country Edge. After placing the slippery creatures on the starting point, the kids can clap their hands, blow air on the frogs, stomp, or any tactic but except touching the frogs to get them to jump. The contestant that gets the frog to jump the farthest is the winner.
For Hunter Catron blowing on the frog seemed to be the successful move in getting his frog to leap after several attempts.
The 11-year-old Syracuse boy was deemed the winner of his age group.
“He participates in this contest every year and it’s just a fun natural talent for him,” said his mother Alicia Catron. “It’s always been one of his favorite activities at Kids’ Day.”
Between mid-morning to early afternoon, large crowds flocked to the Heritage Park to participate in the treasure hunt. During the hunt, the youths were able to visit more than 40 activity stations all of which were coordinated by local businesses and organizations.
The treasure hunt was called “Path to Health” and the focus was to inform families about healthy activities and services offered in the community. Public safety tips were also given.
Participants who visited 80 percent of the stations could submit their treasure hunt card in for an opportunity to win a bike or a scooter, Eppers said.
As children entered the treasure hunt, they were greeted and given some bus safety tips by Buster the Bus, a miniature, remote-controlled robotic school bus.
“This is the highlight of our summer,” said Michelle Ivey, a veteran bus driver at Elkhart Community Schools who operates the miniature robot. “Buster has a great time with the kids – he’s a big kid at heart.”
Moreover, all rides were 1 ticket each from 1 p.m. to closing at 11 p.m. Special Kiddieland Wristbands were only $12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sporting his wristband, Kaden Schuetz, 13, said Kids’ Day is an opportunity for him to have fun with family and friends before school starts.
“I enjoy the treasure hunt and the games, but my favorite is the rides,” he said, “you just can’t get enough of them.”
Overall, Eppers said she was impressed with the day’s turnout, adding that she believes the weather contributed the event’s high attendance.
“This is just a special day to celebrate kids,” she said. “At the fair, we also have disability awareness day and senior citizens day, so we try to get all walks of life and all ages involved and dedicate a day to them.”
