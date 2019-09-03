MIDDLEBURY — Wood carvings throughout Middlebury are engaging locals and tourists to learn more about the history of the small town.
Faces of Middlebury began two years ago with 10 wood carved face cut outs for visitors to explore.
The idea is to help bring attention to local businesses and history.
“Each of our stores are so unique in this town,” Middlebury Then and Now committee co-chair Kim Clarke said. “People just don’t get into them.”
One business in town, for example, is Premiere Sporting Optics and Footwear, selling things such as binoculars, hiking boots and baby clothing.
“We wanted sponsors, businesses in the community, to pick a face that represented their business or the history of their building,” Clarke said.
The group responsible for Faces of Middlebury is Middlebury Then and Now, a group of area volunteers who plan events and activities in the downtown area.
“That’s our purpose to bring the community together and showcase Middlebury’s history and beauty because we have a lot to show off,” Clarke said. “It’s been a slow start up as far as getting community engagement.”
The realistically painted-wood cutouts are designed by local artist Linda Pieri, while two Greencroft wood carvers, Lowell Miller and Dick Hinckley, cut them out.
This year, the Middlebury Then and Now committee added another 10 news cut outs, which resulted in a total of 30 now. They are scattered throughout the area from Bonneyville Mill all the way to Rise ‘n’ Roll.
A map is available at various locations, including each of the locations of the Faces and Varns & Hoover, Middlebury Visitor’s Center and Middlebury Public Library. The map shows where each face is located.
“We encourage people to do it like a scavenger hunt. Find as many as you can, post pictures with them on our Facebook using #FacesofMiddlebury.” she said.
Visit Middlebury Then and Now online and find a map of the faces, as well as upcoming events, at https://www.middleburythenandnow.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiddleburyThenandNow.
