Explore Nappanee's history through walking tour of Union Center Cemetery

NAPPANEE — The Elkhart County Historical Museum and the Nappanee Center are partnering to present “Stories of Elkhart: Union Center Cemetery” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Staff from the Nappanee Center and Elkhart County Historical Museum will guide participants through Union Center Cemetery, which was established in the 1860s, prior to Nappanee becoming a town.
Through this interpretive walk, participants will learn about the area’s history through the lives of the people who have been laid to rest. People featured in this program include Daniel Bainter, who, with his wife Mary and his children, were some of the earliest American settlers in Union Township; the Hartman brothers, who established a prominent store in Nappanee; and Levi Ulery, a farmer who began writing a daily diary entry in 1865 and continued every day until his death in 1916. There will many other people featured on this tour.
The program is part of the Stories of Elkhart program series developed by the Elkhart County Historical Museum. It is the second part of the summer series which will explore cemeteries throughout Elkhart County. For more information on future cemeteries that will be featured in the series and topics in the Stories of Elkhart series, visit www.elkhartcountyparks.org or like the Elkhart County Historical Museum on Facebook.
The program take place at Union Center Cemetery, 70532 C.R. 11, and attendees can park in the Union Center Church of Brethren parking lot across from the cemetery.
The program is free to attend, but online registration is required, with a limit of 20 participants. Register by Thursday, Aug. 8 by going to the Elkhart County Parks website, www.wlkhartcountyparks.org, and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.