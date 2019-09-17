ELKHART — An estimated 18,000 pounds of paper was recycled following Clean Your Files Day on Monday, hosted at the downtown Civic Plaza by Integra Certified Document Destruction LLC, the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the City of Elkhart.
“This is our way to give back to the community,” said Tom Hinz, account representative for Integra Certified Document Destruction, a division of Waste-Away Group. “Our company and our owners are known for their generosity and for doing things like this.”
Last year 110 cars came through, bringing in a total of 18,000 pounds of paper during the three-hour period.
“Anything we can shred, we can recycle and keep out of the landfill,” said Kay House-Clark, vice president of communications for the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
The recycled paper also saves 153 trees, 3,419 gallons of oil, 26 cubic yards of landfill space, 36,000 kilowatts of energy, 63,000 gallons of water and 537 pounds of air pollution, according to numbers offered by House-Clark, but helping the environment is not the only reason document shredding is done.
“For people that might not know what to do with these documents that care about identity theft, an event like this is a benefit to everyone,” Hinz said. “They won’t have to worry about becoming a victim of identity theft because we take care of it for them.”
House-Clark said that any document that has a home address on it, identification numbers such as driver’s license numbers or social security numbers should be shredded to keep it out of the hands of possible identity thieves.
“A lot of times it’s stuff that came from their parent’s house when they were doing the estate so this gives them an opportunity to get rid of these things and know that it’s secure,” House-Clark said.
Integra also offers on-site shredding for businesses and individuals, but during its free shredding events, the first five boxes are free.
