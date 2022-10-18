We were unable to make a needed repair in our pressroom due to a supply chain issue, so the printing of Tuesday's edition of The Elkhart Truth has been delayed, and the print edition will be delivered on Wednesday. Please enjoy free access today to our website and our e-edition, a digital replica of the printed newspaper.
breaking
Enjoy free articles and free access to the e-edition today
Most Popular
Articles
- Two charged in connection with fatal shooting
- Driver killed in shooting, crash
- Elkhart qualifies for semistate by one point
- Woman arrested after domestic battery incident
- Eddies trounce defending state champs
- Saint-Louis takes blame for Lions loss
- High court hears arguments in life without parole appeal
- Man pleads guilty in hotel robbery
- Help sought in shots fired investigation
- Marching bands advance to semi-finals
Images
Videos
Commented
- Local candidates share platforms at League of Women Voters forum (5)
- Democrats: 'We used to win in this state' (4)
- Man pleads guilty in hotel robbery (1)
- Goshen prepares to issue bonds for apartments (1)
- Agreement paves way for widening project (1)
- Concept for business park housing presented (1)
- Police blotter (1)
- Courthouse window rehab could cost $2M (1)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
All that for.300.doolars ? Pretty bright
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Typical Goshen ,talk for years , make green spaces vs high density housing . Meanwhile, it's the people that suffer
-
Revolution 1776 said:
The developer won't raise the rent needed because everyone is getting laid off
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.