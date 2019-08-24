ELKHART — The bleachers at Rice Field were packed with fans Friday night as the city’s two high schools competed one last time for gridiron honors.
The game pitted the Elkhart Central Blazers against the Elkhart Memorial Chargers in a final showdown for the Mangy Lion, a traveling trophy supporting the football rivalry between the two schools.
Next year, the two schools will become one for the first time in 48 years – but on Friday night, loyalties remained divided.
Brothers Rod and Ryan Miller, graduates of Elkhart Memorial, were just a few of the thousands of ticketholders who came to the game.
“I just wanted to be a part of the last one,” said Rod, a 1984 graduate who now lives in Warsaw.
He and his brother, a 1988 graduate, came to the game to continue their own high school tradition of rooting against Central.
“Elkhart was known throughout the state as ‘Central,’ Rod said. “Memorial created their own and Central got to have the fight song, the colors – they got everything.”
The Memorial graduates said they have been known to support Central football when their rivals advanced because they support their city.
“I’m more of a basketball guy, but being that this is the last game, it’s a big deal,” Ryan said. “Winning and losing isn’t that big of a deal to me, but just being here is. We grew up in this town and have been here all of our lives, and it’s a neat atmosphere.”
Central graduate friends Lisa Ludwick and Kelly Stack, on the other hand, came out more to support their children in the game than anything else.
“It’s bittersweet,” Stack, a 1993 graduate of Central, said.
Ludwick’s stepmother was in the last graduating class at Elkhart High School before the division in 1972, and her son, a color guard member, will be a part of the first graduating class of the merged high school.
The duo were never frequent attendees of high school football games as teenagers but instead began attending after their own children started high school and began participating in the Friday night football tradition.
“We wouldn’t miss this game for anything,” said Ludwick, a 1994 graduate of Central.
