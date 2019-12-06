Encounter at car wash raises concerns

ELKHART — Officers responded on Thursday to a call regarding an attempted kidnapping at Caribbean Auto Spa.
Around 7:20 p.m. a woman reported that she and her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were washing their car when a man offered candy to her children, according to an Elkhart Police Department report.
The man was described as a white male in his 60s or 70s with a gray beard and pock marks or scars on his cheeks, driving a late 1990s tan GMC Safari van.
The man was sitting in the driver’s seat of the van and had his arm out the window with candy in his hand talking to the children, the police report said. The mother yelled at the man and he drove off.
Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle to call Detective Joy Phillips at 574-389-4728, the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, the tip line at 574-389-4777 or email at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
