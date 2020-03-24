GOSHEN -- Face-to-face hearings in Elkhart Circuit Court and the Elkhart Superior Courts will occur only for emergency and essential court hearings, following emergency relief from the Indiana Supreme Court.
Through May 4, all non-emergency and non-essential hearings will either be continued or conducted telephonically, court officials announced Tuesday.
Non-essential hearings in civil, domestic relations, juvenile and criminal cases include, but are not limited to: summary domestic relations hearings, routine criminal proceedings such as initial hearings, violation of supervision, financial compliance, status hearings and pretrial conferences, as well as, small claims hearings, eviction hearings, foreclosure hearings, collections hearings and proceedings supplemental hearings.
Emergency matters for which actual face-to-face hearings shall occur include essential domestic violence hearings for the protection of life or limb and required evidentiary hearings in criminal cases. In-custody criminal cases will be conducted by video conferencing, except for initial hearings, which will be conducted at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility.
"The courts anticipate and expect that during this time of emergency, we will all cooperate to conclude as many cases as we can by agreement or by conducting telephonic hearings," a statement from the courts said. "By following these procedures, we will eliminate all face-to-face in-court hearings except those that involve emergency or essential matters."
A statement from the courts said officials do not anticipate having any face-to-face hearings during this time since rarely does a hearing involve an emergency or absolutely essential matter requiring a face-to-face hearing.
All jury trials set on or before May 4 will be continued to a new date pursuant to the Emergency Order entered by the Indiana Supreme Court. Officials will notify attorneys of new trial and hearing dates and urged them to make certain the court had proper email information and addresses.
As a general rule, spectators and the public will be denied entrance to our courts so long as this Emergency Order is in effect, the statement said.
Also pursuant to Executive Order, no eviction or foreclosure actions or proceedings may be filed with the Clerk of the Elkhart Circuit and Superior Courts until the state of emergency has terminated. Eviction and foreclosure proceedings are non-essential hearings and will be set for hearing after May 4.
The office of Elkhart County Court Clerk is also following this protocol.
The Clerk of the Court will be available for filing protective orders, handling child support matters, and providing marriage licenses by appointment only. Members of the public should handle as much of their business with the Elkhart County Court Clerk as they can by telephone or by electronic means. The clerk will have a drop-box in each courthouse for depositing filings which are being made by hand with the respective courts. The clerk will also have at each courthouse a computer terminal set up to make payments.
Any questions may be directed to the clerk’s office in Goshen at 574-535-6430, or in Elkhart at 574-523-2305, or by telephoning the respective court in which your case is pending.
The status of pending cases may be confirmed at mycase.in.gov.
