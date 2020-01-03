Elkhart woman sentenced for smuggling medication

GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman who admitted to smuggling narcotics into prison won’t know exactly how long she’ll spend behind bars herself after being sentenced Thursday.
Brenda Hernandez, 35, pleaded guilty last month to dealing a Schedule III controlled substance, a lesser included offense to her original, more serious charge of dealing a controlled substance in the presence of a minor. She was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, followed by four years in alternative placement and two years on probation.
But the alternative placement isn’t guaranteed, she learned Thursday, because Elkhart County Community Corrections deemed her ineligible based on the risk she poses to re-offend. She was told she will have to seek a sentence modification after serving the first six years in prison, and hope she will be accepted by a different program, Michiana Community Corrections, at that time.
Otherwise, she could spend all 10 years in prison, her attorney, David Francisco, told her.
Francisco said he takes exception with Elkhart County Community Corrections’ decision, which was based on the risk assessment score it gave her in a pre-sentence investigation report. He said it doesn’t take into account her education and work ethic.
He also pointed out that Hernandez cooperated with authorities and that much of her criminal history is driving-related. He expressed confidence that she’ll be accepted by Michiana Community Corrections after serving part of her sentence.
Hernandez told Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno that she apologizes for her actions and takes full responsibility. She had admitted to smuggling a medication containing buprenorphine and naloxone to her brother in Westville Correctional Facility, with the help of a corrections officer.
“I want to assure you, any time I might come before you again, you will see a huge difference,” she said.
Christofeno said that was good to hear, and said he didn’t disagree with Francisco about her perceived risk to re-offend. But he said her prior criminal history was more extensive than portrayed, going back to her record as a juvenile.
“Quite frankly, young lady, you’re old enough to get back on the path and raise your children,” the judge said. Hernandez agreed.
