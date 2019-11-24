Elkhart woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ELKHART -- A 51-year-old Elkhart woman was killed in a fiery crash Sunday when her pickup truck veered off C.R. 17 and slammed into a concrete culvert in a ditch.
Cynthia New died at the scene, according to a report with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
New was driving north on C.R. 17 north of C.R. 26 about 2 p.m. when her 2018 Ford F-150 left the east side of the roadway and rolled over an unknown number of times before catching on fire, the report said.
No passengers were in the truck and New was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.
