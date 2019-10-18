GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in May and then fleeing to Atlanta was charged in court Thursday.
Iman Gregory, 25, is charged with murder in the May 26 death of Ishmael Porter, 25, of Elkhart.
Porter was found gravely injured in the 300 block of Sherman Street and rushed to Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Gregory was charged with his murder five days later, after a witness told investigators they saw her point a handgun at Porter following an argument and shoot him once. Porter fell to the ground and Gregory fired several more shots into his body, according to the witness.
Gregory was found and arrested in Atlanta on Sept. 27 and taken back to Elkhart County.
During an initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on her behalf and gave her a jury trial date of March 2. He informed her that the maximum punishment for murder is a 65-year prison sentence.
Gregory told him she plans to hire her own attorney and turned down the offer of a public defender. She said she hasn’t been able to get in contact with her family since being returned to Elkhart but may be able to hire a lawyer after she does.
Christofeno set a hearing for Oct. 24 to see whether she had hired private counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.