Elkhart woman accused of driving drunk, crashing with infant in car

ELKHART — An Elkhart woman who was involved in a traffic accident Sunday is accused of driving while intoxicated with an infant passenger.
Connie Wilson, 29, was charged with five Level 6 felonies after her arrest, which followed a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Elkhart. Her charges include two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a high alcohol content.
She was also charged with neglect of a dependent, and faces an enhancement as a habitual vehicular substance offender. She was previously convicted of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in 2016 and 2017.
Wilson was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bond. Her initial court hearing was held Friday.
According to court documents:
Elkhart police responded to the accident at the intersection of Edwardsburg Avenue and Bristol Street at around 7:30 p.m. They found a 2002 Chevrolet S10 truck with moderate front end damage and a 2002 Jeep Liberty with heavy front end damage.
The driver of the pickup truck told officers that the Jeep turned in front of him, a statement supported by two witnesses. The first witness on the scene said that when she checked on Wilson, the woman told her not to call the police because she had prior OWI charges.
Wilson was still inside the jeep when officers arrived, along with a five-month-old infant. Medics found that the infant wasn’t properly restrained in the vehicle, because the seat belt over his car seat wasn’t fastened in the right position.
Officers could immediately detect a strong alcoholic smell on Wilson while checking on her. Her eyes were red and watery, she was slurring her words heavily and her balance appeared poor when she stepped out of the vehicle, according to police.
Wilson allegedly said she had one drink. She showed signs of intoxication when given a field test.
A relative came to the scene and took the infant while Wilson was arrested and taken to the Elkhart Police Department. She initially refused to speak without a lawyer, but allegedly said while being transported that she “had one bad night” and “made a mistake,” but that she had only driven three houses down.
A chemical breath test showed that she had 205 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. After the test, she allegedly asked if she was really going to be arrested for her third OWI.
