Keith Cooper speaks during a news conference Wednesday in Chicago. Cooper, who was pardoned after spending nearly a decade in prison for a robbery he didn't commit, will receive $7.5 million as part of a settlement with the city of Elkhart.
Corinne Straight, Elkhart's director of communications, speaks during press conference Wednesday regarding the city's $7.5 million settlement to Keith Cooper, who was pardoned after spending nearly a decade in prison for a robbery he didn't commit.
ELKHART — Keith Cooper, pardoned after spending nearly a decade in prison for a robbery he didn’t commit, won the largest wrongful conviction settlement in Indiana history, his attorney said Wednesday.
Cooper, 54, will receive $7.5 million as part of a settlement with the city of Elkhart.
