Students at Elkhart Community Schools will return to school in person fulltime this fall following action taken by the school board on Tuesday. 

ELKHART — Plans calls for students at Elkhart Community Schools to be physically back in the classroom full-time this fall.

The school board unanimously approved the district’s reentry plan during Tuesday night’s meeting.

