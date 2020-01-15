SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County Right to Life has announced a merger with the Elkhart County Right to Life organization.
The merger was effective Jan. 1. The combined organization will conduct business as Right to Life Michiana.
“Our organizations have joined forces to provide a comprehensive network of integrated programs that will educate, advocate and reach out to our St. Joseph and Elkhart County communities,” Right to Life Michiana Executive Director Jackie Appleman said.
“Doubling down on our efforts, we are closely monitoring upcoming threats and executing a fierce strategic plan to protect innocent human life at all ends of the spectrum,” she said. “All the while, we continue to bring about a cultural change, impacting hearts and minds to live out pro-life convictions alongside us. Together, we are Right to Life Michiana.”
St. Joseph County Right to Life was founded in 1972. For 45 years, the representatives with the organization say they’ve been taking a fervent stand for the respect and protection of all innocent human life from fertilization to natural death.
Elkhart County Right to Life began in 1973 and has grown in many ways. The organization has led the call for respect for life through monthly and annual Life Chains, an annual Rally and Prayer Walk, a presence at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, pastors’ luncheons and a fall reception.
Right to Life Michiana will continue with the mission of both its predecessors, protecting human life from fertilization to natural death through education, prayer, advocacy and outreach, and fighting against practices like abortion, assisted suicide and euthanasia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.