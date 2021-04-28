ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools will host its final town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss its referendum question that will be on the May 4 ballot.
During the forum, Steve Thalheimer, superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools, will discuss budget issues and answer questions about the referendum, which asks for voter approval to raise $15.25 million in property taxes per year for eight years, including the renewal of the expiring transportation referendum of 2014 to keep transportation practices the same.
