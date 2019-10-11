ELKHART — A survey was conducted last month to help Elkhart Community Schools determine a direction and vision for the mascot of its new unified high school and the results have been released.
Next school year, Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central will become Elkhart High School.
The new mascot is the lion and school officials sought the public’s input to help determine the identity of the Lion.
The survey is being overseen by a small mascot committee comprised of staff, administrators and board members with the assistance of Elkhart-based Vala Marketing.
The survey received a total of 1,901 responses, according to results released by the district.
Of the participants, 37 percent were alumni, 27 percent were students, 22 percent were parents, 17 percent interested community members and 16 percent were staff.
Participants were asked five questions and told to choose an option that spoke most to them.
The results were as follows:
• 54.8 percent voted in favor of Lions are brave and noble; 45.2 percent voted lions are fierce and formidable
• 63.1 percent voted in favor of a Lion sleeps in the heart of every brave person; 36.9 percent voted for everyone wants to eat, but few are willing to hunt.
• 68.6 percent voted in favor of while hunting in packs, Lions can take down almost any prey and defend against almost any threat; 31.4 percent that voted for a lion can quickly outwit, outrun and destroy its prey without any help.
• 69 percent voted in favor of Lions hunt in packs and are undefeatable when united over; 31 percent voted for Lions are fierce hunters at the top of the food chain.
• 51.8 percent voted in favor of the Lion pride cannot be defeated; 38 percent voted for lions are kings of their domain; 10 percent voted for a Lion pride cannot be defeated.
Other important aspects that came through from the survey were: Elkhart views itself as stronger, together; roughly a quarter of people want to honor the history of the Elkhart Central and Memorial mascots; 15 percent mention “unity” and 8 percent mention “pride.”
The school board is working to develop concepts with Vala Marketing that try to bring together the important aspects and themes that came through from the survey, according to Brenda Kolbe, communications director for ECS and a mascot committee member.
“We believe the amount of research done prior to design will help ensure we create a mascot that helps unify our schools and community by incorporating everyone’s insight, experiences and opinions,” Kolbe said in previous reports.
Details on the completion for the mascot design were not available.
