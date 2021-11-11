freshman division

In this file photo, incoming freshmen at Elkhart Community Schools walk into the new Freshman Division in August.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Masks are no longer mandatory in Elkhart Community Schools.

The school board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to drop their mask mandate and move to a mask-optional policy effective Wednesday.

