Elkhart resident killed in possible DUI collision

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Alcohol is suspected in a crash that killed an Elkhart resident Wednesday night in Constantine Township, police said Thursday.
The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately available.
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department responded to the call at the intersection of U.S. 131 and Riverside Drive for a two-vehicle accident.
Two women, 27 and 31, and a 36-year-old man, all of Elkhart, turned south into a northbound lane on U.S. 131 from Riverside Drive. The vehicle turned into oncoming traffic, colliding with a semi driven by a 64-year-old Goshen man, the sheriff's department said.
The driver of the semi said he attempted to avoid the collision by swerving to the left, however the southbound pickup truck crashed into the semi, the report said.
One of the occupants in the pickup truck died and the other two were transported to Bronson Hospital in Michigan for treatment. The semi driver was not injured.
An investigation continues, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
