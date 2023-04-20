GOSHEN — The City of Elkhart has received its first Clean Air award in recognition for its newest trail.
The city received a Partner for Clean Air Award from the Michiana Area Council of Governments during the annual luncheon on Wednesday. The award recognizes trail connection efforts in Elkhart including the River Greenway Trail, which takes riders and walkers to the Mapleheart Trail and the downtown River District.
It also connects the Elkhart Environmental Center and several city parks.
Mayor Rod Roberson accepted the award from MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald. Roberson pointed out city employees who drive projects like this and other mayors who are overseeing similar efforts.
“We have a team that literally spends a lot of time working on sustainability,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see the fact that we do all believe that we can achieve some goals that are driven in this category.”
The River Greenway Trail is expected to be finished this year, at a cost of about $1.3 million. Design work started in 2018 and construction began last year.
“It’s, you can say, 90 percent completed at this point,” said Jacob Wolgamood, engineering technician with the city. “Full completion date is July of this year.”
Funding for the trail includes a $642,000 award from the state and $100,000 from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Though construction costs were higher than expected, Wolgamood said they were able to save some money by using portions of existing trails.
He said MACOG will help the city get some idea of the amount of use the trail sees this season, with a temporary counter at the trailhead at the environmental center. But he said anecdotally, he’s already seen the number of users increase substantially.
Other award recipients Wednesday include Viewrail, a Goshen stair and rail company that installed nearly 4,000 solar panels on six manufacturing buildings. The panels generate almost 2 megawatts of electricity, enough to offset almost 75 percent of its power needs.
Recipients from St. Joseph County included the Clubhouse, which is offsetting 80 percent of its annual electricity use with nearly 25 kilowatts worth of solar panels, and the South Bend Community School Corp., which is piloting the first electric school buses in the MACOG region.
