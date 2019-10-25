ELKHART — The Elkhart County Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet Nov. 1 at the Matterhorn Conference Center.
The theme for the 2019 banquet is “When We Fight, We Win,” which is adapted from the 110th NAACP national Convention held in Detroit.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Wendell Anthony, a reverend, member of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Detroit branch president.
The honorary chair is Babette Boling, a life member of the organization and member of the Elkhart Community Schools board.
Anthony is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and was educated in the Detroit Public School system. He attended the University of Detroit for advanced study in Black Theology after earning degrees in political science and pastoral ministry.
In 1986, he became the pastor of Fellowship Chapel, which has a full-time outreach ministry with programs including health and wellness, youth mentoring and development and job training through its James E. Wadsworth Jr. Community Center. Anthony developed the Isuthu Institute for boys ages 6-18, a mentoring program which deals with African-American male responsibility, and initiated its female counterpart, the Intonjane Institute for girls the same age.
Anthony also originated the Take Your Souls to the Polls voter registration and mobilization program, which aims to bring about greater youth involvement in the electoral process. He is currently serving his 14th term as president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, the largest branch in the country, according to information from the Elkhart branch.
Boling was elected to the Elkhart Community Schools board in 2018, the same school her five daughters graduated from and that her grandchildren now attend. She is also an active board member for the Elkhart Education Foundation.
She was honored by Gov. Eric Holcomb as the Indiana Black Expo Martin Luther King Freedom Award winner for being a major societal influence in breaking down barriers and building relationships that foster respect, understanding and harmony in schools, according to information from the Elkhart NAACP. Her other recognitions include the Benny Russo Award from the Council of Aging, the Arthur J. Decio Patron of the Arts Award from Premier Arts and the YWCA’s Salute to Women for Outstanding Female in Sports and Recreation.
For many years, Boling led a unique school fitness program, Raise the Bar Drum Line, at West Side Middle School to attract kids to want to move while providing mentorship. She now performs with her Golden Beats senior dance group throughout Michiana.
Social hour at the banquet begins at 6 p.m. and the dinner and awards start at 7 p.m. The Matterhorn is at 2041 Cassopolis St., Elkhart.
Tickets are $50. Contact Sonia Hadley-Davis at 574-361-9519 or Branch President Ron Davis at 574-370-7777 for tickets or more information.
