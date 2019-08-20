Elkhart motorcyclist injured in crash

ELKHART — A 57-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a crash west of Elkhart on Tuesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Albert Vega Jr. of Elkhart was traveling west on C.R. 6 just west of the Elkhart Municipal Airport around 9 a.m, police said.
Vega was driving a Indian Chief motorcycle behind a GMC Acadia SUV driving by Sandra S. George, 70, of Goshen. Vega attempted to pass George on the left as she began turning left into a private drive. Vega then crashed into the driver's side of the Acadia, according to police.
Police said Vega was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries to his right leg and face. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remained under investigation.
Was the woman turning left without a signal ……. was the cyclists following too close and missed a signal …. who knows ?? I see people that can't do simple cash resister tasks at a store ( finding cash … understanding the cashiers request … getting a credit card out of a purse or wallet AND getting it to work ) AND THEN they get into a auto and DRIVE unto the roadway...……. SCARY !!!
