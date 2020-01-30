BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — An Elkhart man was being sought in southern Kentucky as the suspect in a murder early Thursday.
Mach Sar, 35, was named as the suspect in the killing of 29-year-old Somrhut Phan, of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department said Phan was found dead inside a mobile home after officers responded to a call about a disturbance just after 5 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.