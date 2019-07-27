ELKHART — Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 33-year-old Elkhart man who was fatally wounded Saturday morning in the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Elkhart.
Officers were dispatched at 5:27 a.m. to the scene where they located the victim, Jimmie Gillam, Elkhart police said in press release.
Gillam was transported to Elkhart General Hospital were he as later pronouced dead, police said.
Police said they secured the scene of the stabbing and contacted the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
No arrests have been made at this time and further information on the situation will be issued by the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, according to police.
Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart Police Tip Line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.