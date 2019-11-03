SOUTH BEND — A 33-year-old Elkhart man died early Saturday in a pick-up truck explosion that police said remains under investigation.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, about 3:40 a.m. St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to the area of 19800 Adams Road in Clay Township in St. Joseph County for a “loud explosion” called in by multiple neighbors.
Upon arrival, patrol officers discovered a large pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames. Also discovered approximately 8 to 10 feet from the burning vehicle was a deceased person, also engulfed in flames, St. Joseph County police said.
The deceased has been identified as Nicolas D. Oliver of Elkhart.
At this time, detectives said they believe Oliver was working on the truck with a torch, sparking an explosion of the gasoline tank on the truck.
St. Joseph County Police Detectives and Clay Fire Department will continue to investigate the activity leading up to the explosion, as well as the cause of the explosion.
Due to the charred condition of the truck, detectives are currently unable to identify an owner of the vehicle.
The St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
