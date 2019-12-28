GOSHEN — A dozen friends and relatives of Ezekiel Cooper broke into applause when they heard he could finish his 40-year sentence outside of prison.
The 38-year-old Elkhart man pleaded guilty to a charge of dealing cocaine in 2009 and received an aggravated sentence, with the last 10 years to be served on probation. A judge granted his request for a modification Thursday, allowing him to be released and to start serving time in a Michiana Community Corrections program in early January.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno approved the motion after hearing that the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office had no objection to it. He also questioned Cooper on where he would live and work if he were placed on home detention early.
“I don’t want to set you up to fail,” Christofeno remarked.
Cooper told the judge he has a lot of support to rely on. That includes help paying the fees that come with community corrections, relatives indicated from the gallery of the courtroom.
He also talked about the programs he completed while in prison, and said he now mentors other people with addictions. He said he plans to continue attending drug treatment while out of prison.
Christofeno congratulated him for what he accomplished since 2009. He observed that Cooper received only two conduct violations, both in May 2017, but otherwise had made remarkable progress.
“You are a paradox, Mr. Cooper,” Christofeno said. “You do some really bad things in the beginning, then you go down and you have no conduct violations till May 2017. As far as rehabilitating yourself, you have done some remarkable things.”
He also cautioned him against making any mistakes while on house arrest, which could send him back to prison for the rest of his sentence.
“It’s gonna be a lot harder than you think,” Christofeno noted.
The judge ordered that Cooper can be released directly from the Elkhart County Jail, where he was transferred for his court appearance, without going back to the state prison in Michigan City first. Cooper said he was OK with that.
“I’m giving everything away,” he remarked.
