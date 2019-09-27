GOSHEN — Only one of Sherry Houston’s sisters was ready to forgive her killer as he received the maximum sentence Thursday.
The other sister who spoke at the sentencing of Benford Davis in Elkhart County Circuit Court said she wasn’t there yet, instead asking the judge to “make sure this evilness stops.”
Davis was convicted of strangling 57-year-old Houston to death in her Elkhart home on March 26, 2018.
A jury reached their decision after less than an hour of deliberation during a trial at the end of August.
The 51-year-old Elkhart man received a 65-year sentence from Michael Christofeno after the judge heard from two of Houston’s many sisters and a friend who had also testified at trial. They described her as a kindhearted, trusting woman who saw the good in people.
“When Mr. Benford took my sister’s life, this man took part of our life with her,” said older sister Overzenia Laster. “I want to make sure he never takes anyone’s mother, sister, daughter – I beg the court to make sure that never happens to anybody else. Just make sure this evilness stops.”
She said she didn’t wish Davis any harm nor could she hate him. She even expressed a hope that he find peace in prison.
She just wasn’t ready to forgive him. Not the man whose violent act left such a void in the family, the man responsible for her eight-year-old nephew waking up crying because he thinks the boogeyman is coming for him.
“I’m not there yet. I can’t forgive him now,” Laster said. “I’m not gonna lie and tell him I forgive him.”
Doris Quinn, another sister, said she could forgive Davis because of the goodness Houston was able to see in him. She said Houston believed in Davis, tried to inspire and console him, and that he wasn’t bad to her at first.
She even asked the judge to give Davis something he never give their family: Mercy.
Quinn expressed that hope despite the nightmares she said she has now. She described a lot of things that are hard to do without breaking down, like going to the park, because they remind her of Houston.
“When I hear music, I think about me and her dancing, laughing, barbecuing,” she said. “He took away the moments that were good.”
‘Trying to understand’
Deputy Elkhart County Prosecutor Don Pitzer described Davis as a predator who knew exactly what he was doing when he befriended Houston. He pointed to Davis’s past crimes, which include convictions for strangulation and a 1986 murder conviction following a botched robbery in Indianapolis.
“This was a particularly egregious murder. He strangled her with his bare hands in her own home and left her to die on the living room floor,” Pitzer said. “Anything less than the maximum sentence would depreciate the seriousness of this crime.”
Davis used his chance to speak to challenge the evidence that was presented at trial. He suggested that Houston’s friend who testified had lied, and that the DNA evidence used to tie him to the crime was contaminated.
“There are a lot of things about this case I don’t understand and I’m trying to understand,” he said. “That’s all I got to say.”
He later said he plans to appeal his conviction.
Davis had an exchange with Christofeno earlier in the hearing, when the judge asked about a pre-sentencing report that couldn’t be completed because Davis didn’t cooperate with the investigator. Davis repeatedly answered by saying he threw the report away.
Davis’s attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, said he stands on his plea of innocence. Christofeno remarked that that was the only mitigating circumstance he could find in deciding on a sentence.
“Strangulation, particularly this strangulation, is a heinous act... You gained her trust and violated her trust in the worst possible way, by taking her life,” the judge said. “You showed no remorse. I understand your right to assert your innocence, but you showed no remorse.”
