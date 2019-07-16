Elkhart man receives 47-year sentence for armed robberies

SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man received a 47-year sentence after he was convicted of a series of gas station robberies in northern Indiana.
Rex Hammond, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Miller Jr. following his conviction at a jury trial in April. Hammond was convicted of five counts of robbery under the Hobbs Act, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. District Attorney Thomas Kirsch II announced Monday.
Hammond was sentenced to 564 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,630 in restitution.
According to documents in the case, Hammond went on a robbery spree from Oct. 6 through Oct. 27, 2017, which involved firearms. He robbed gas stations and a liquor store in Logansport, Peru, Auburn and Decatur in that time.
Hammond was arrested in May 2018 after he was indicted by a grand jury in January 2018. According to his indictment, Hammond used a .45-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber revolver during his robberies.
He had five past felony convictions for armed robbery, robbery or attempted armed robbery. Kirsch observed that Hammond spent the majority of the past 40 years robbing people or serving prison time for robbery.
“Hammond’s lengthy sentence should serve as a reminder to all violent criminals that we will seek appropriate punishment for their crimes,” Kirsch is quoted saying in the announcement from his office. “Hammond changed the lives of innocent victims forever with reckless acts of violence. Thanks to the work of all our law enforcement partners, he will essentially serve the rest of his life behind bars.”
The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division, FBI, Indiana State Police and numerous local police departments.
