GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has admitted that he had meth in his possession during a SWAT raid in the fall.
Carl Gary, 44, was arrested in September and charged with dealing methamphetamines as a Level 2 felony and with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Police say they found more than 20 grams of meth when they encountered Gary and other individuals while serving a search warrant on a downtown Elkhart residence.
The residence was the “epicenter” of numerous calls for service and Gary had been supplying drugs in the neighborhood for a “significant period,” according to police.
Gary pleaded guilty to meth possession as a lesser offense Thursday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. He acknowledged in court that he had meth with the intent of selling it.
He will receive a six-year term when he appears for sentencing on May 18. Three years of his sentence will be served in a community corrections program under the terms of his plea agreement.
Gary was arrested on Sept. 16 following a police investigation into suspected drug dealing out of a Middlebury Street residence. Police say there was also a recent drug overdose at the residence, requiring the use of Narcan.
The Elkhart County Regional SWAT executed a search warrant at the address and found six people, including Gary. Police say a search of the bedroom he was in revealed containers that held a total of nearly 22 grams of meth.
Also arrested during the incident were 70-year-old Andrew Smith and Victoria Gayfield, 51, who each received one year on probation after pleading guilty to maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony. Nicole Winings, 41, received a year of probation after admitting to meth possession as a Level 6 felony and Maria Willis, 48, received a 180-day suspended sentence after admitting to visiting a common nuisance as a Class B misdemeanor.
Lashawn Whitener, 43, is awaiting a June 5 bench trial on a misdemeanor charge of visiting a nuisance.
