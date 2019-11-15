Elkhart man pleads guilty to cocaine charge

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man admitted to dealing cocaine in an agreement that limits his sentence to 20 years.
Julio Aguilar-Reyes, 25, pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday. His plea agreement sets a 20-year cap on prison time that can be served.
All other terms of his punishment are left up to the discretion of Judge Michael Christofeno. He set sentencing for Dec. 12.
Aquilar-Reyes admitted in court that he possessed at least 10 grams of cocaine in April and intended to sell it for money. He said he didn’t remember how much more than 10 grams there was.
Under the terms of his plea, a Level 2 felony count of dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine was dismissed, along with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and a count of dealing between 30 grams and 10 pounds of marijuana. Those three charges were Level 6 felonies.
Three misdemeanor cases over driving without a license were also dismissed, and charges will not be filed in three other pending cases.
Christofeno reminded Aguilar-Reyes that a Level 2 felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. If the other charges were included, he added, he would be facing “substantially more than 30 years.”
The judge also informed him that, since he’s not a U.S. citizen, he could be deported as a result of pleading guilty.
Aguilar-Reyes was arrested April after Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement units along with the regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a West Lexington Avenue residence. They reportedly found 88 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine and 417 grams of marijuana in the home.
They also found two rifles, $23,300 in cash, three digital scales, a heat sealer and baggies in the residence, as well as evidence that Aguilar-Reyes had been using a false identity.
He was held on $750,000 bond because he was deemed to be a flight risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.