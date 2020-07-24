ELKHART — A 44-year-old Elkhart man was killed Friday morning when his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree.
Jonathan Towne was driving north on C.R. 3 from C.R. 2 about 2 miles north of the city about 6:44 a.m. when his 2015 Ford Escape crossed the center line and the southbound lane of travel and left the west side of the roadway, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
