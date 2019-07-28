ELKHART — An Elkhart man was hospitalized after his vehicle left the roadway and struck several parked cars early Saturday.
Joseph Banks, 27, was transported to Memorial Hospital, South Bend, for injuries including facial lacerations, a fractured pelvis and a puncture wound to his lower abdomen. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old 33 and 27th Street, just west of Elkhart city limits, about 6:15 a.m.
He was driving eastbound on Old 33 when his 2012 Scion iQ ran off the south side of the roadway at a curve, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Scion crashed into a fence and then three other vehicles, which were all unoccupied and parked on private property.
A sign was also damaged as the Scion came to rest on the south side of the roadway. Banks was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Officers determined that Banks failed to reduce his speed ahead of the curve but alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
He was cited for driving too fast for the road conditions.
