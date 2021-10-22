Elkhart man injured in Cass County crash

An Elkhart man was injured Thursday when his Ford Explorer struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan. 

 Photo provided/Cass County Sheriff's Office

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- An Elkhart man was injured when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Thursday in Cass County.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. at Redfield Street and Kline Road, Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.