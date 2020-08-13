SOUTH BEND — Allen Hanuscak, 65, who has resided in Elkhart and Ohio, was charged in an indictment with bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said Thursday.
On July 14, 2020, Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar approved a criminal complaint against Hanuscak for the bank robbery that is the subject of the indictment.
According to the affidavit, on July 13, the Old National Bank, 320 N. Main St., Elkhart, was robbed by a white male at about 10:30 a.m. The man entered the bank and slid a demand note to the teller. The man had his hand in his pocket, leading the teller to believe he was concealing a firearm, and the teller then gave the man about $7,000.
The teller described the robber as an elderly, white male wearing glasses, a mask, jeans and a black backpack. Officers responding to the crime saw a white elderly man walking near the bank who was wearing a mask, glasses, jeans and carrying a backpack. Officers stopped him and he identified himself as Allen Hanuscak.
He was searched and police found $6995 in his pants. Old National Bank’s money bands were still wrapped around the money.
Hanuscak was on supervised release from federal courts in Ohio when this robbery occurred.
This case is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.
