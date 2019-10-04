GOSHEN — An Elkhart man appeared in court Thursday to face charges of dealing cocaine following his arrest in September.
William Stott, 41, is charged with two counts of dealing cocaine as a Level 2 felony and two counts as a Level 4 felony. He is also charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He is being held in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bond. He was arrested Sept. 25 following an investigation by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit.
A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court. He told Judge Michael Christofeno that he plans to hire his own attorney.
Christofeno gave Stott a trial date of Feb. 17.
According to court documents:
The county ICE unit oversaw controlled purchases of cocaine from Stott several times in August and September.
During a buy in August, a clear bag containing a whitish substance that appeared to be crack cocaine was obtained from Stott at a residence on South 2nd Street. It field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 1.5 grams.
Another bag was bought from Stott in September. It field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.2 grams.
ICE and Elkhart County SWAT units executed a search warrant at the 2nd Street residence on Sept. 25. Stott was at the residence along with a woman and two children.
Officers found a plastic measuring cup sitting on the kitchen table that held one gram of a white rock-like substance which tested positive for cocaine. A search of the house uncovered another 8.9 grams of cocaine, 3.7 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, much of it accessible by the children.
Stott allegedly told officers he makes about $100 a day from selling cocaine.
