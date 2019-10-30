Elkhart man has been sentenced after child molesting admission

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man who admitted in court to child molesting has received a sentence of 40 years.
Arthur Fakis Sr., 54, was arrested in October 2018 on a charge of molesting a child under age 14, a Class A felony.
A warrant had been issued that July, following an investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office into a claim that an underage girl made in a 911 call.
The victim said Fakis molested her on a weekly basis several years earlier, for a period of about three years.
Fakis attempted suicide the morning of the 911 call and was involuntarily committed to the hospital, according to an official account of the investigation.
He left a note apologizing “for everything” to the victim and her mother, who was at home during some of the incidents.
But Fakis denied the allegations when questioned by a sheriff’s detective.
He entered a guilty plea in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 in September, ahead of a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 7, and was sentenced on Oct. 24.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, he will spend half of his 40-year sentence in prison. Of the remaining 20 years, Fakis was sentenced to a decade on reporting probation.
Under Indiana criminal punishment guidelines in effect at the time of the offense, a Class A felony carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison.
Judge Theresa Cataldo also ordered that he receive an assessment at a sex offender-specific treatment provider and follow through with the recommendations that are made, and he must register as a sex offender.
She also gave him credit time for the year he spent in jail since his arrest.
A no-contact order will be issued on behalf of the victim and Fakis was ordered to pay for any counseling that may be necessary for her.
