GOSHEN — An Elkhart man received a 30-year total sentence after admitting to two counts of child molesting.
Phillip Estes, 39, was originally charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony after his arrest in November 2018. He pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense, as a Level 3 felony, in both counts.
He entered his plea agreement in October, ahead of a jury trial scheduled for Nov. 4.
His sentence includes 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for the first charge, followed by another five years for the second charge and 10 years on probation. He was sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison while a Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years.
Police said the victim was a girl who was younger than 6. The Elkhart Police Department began the investigation in December 2017, and learned that the incidents had occurred while Estes and the girl were staying at a house in Elkhart for at least a week that fall.
Estes confirmed staying at the home but initially denied anything inappropriate had happened with the girl.
