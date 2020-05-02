GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has received a 36-year sentence after admitting to three counts of child molesting and an enhancement based on past crimes.
Frank Alliy, 52, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and three counts as a Level 4 felony. All of the charges involve the same victim, a girl under age 13 at the time, who said he touched her inappropriately multiple times in 2017.
