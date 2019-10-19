ELKHART — An Elkhart man is charged with nine counts of child molesting in accusations filed in court Friday.
Kenneth Nipper, 65, is charged with six counts of child molesting as a Class A felony and three counts as a Class C felony. The affidavit was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 following an investigation begun in May 2018.
Two young girls said that Nipper began touching them inappropriately starting about 10 years ago, and described incidents of the type they said had happened frequently.
Under older sentencing guidelines in Indiana, a Class A felony is punishable by up to 50 years in prison and a Class C felony by up to eight years.
According to court documents:
On May 31, 2018, a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office observed forensic interviews with the two victims, who were both under age 14 then. They described incidents involving Nipper that had occurred between four and six years earlier.
They said they were scared to tell anyone until recently.
The girls’ parents told the detective that two nights ago they had tearfully disclosed what Nipper allegedly did. Their older sister later corroborated the circumstances surrounding some of the incidents they described.
The girls gave further details during followup interviews. They said they told Nipper to stop or that he was hurting them, but that he didn’t seem to care or told them to be quiet.
