Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Drizzle mixing with a few flurries and snow showers overnight. Areas of fog this evening. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Drizzle mixing with a few flurries and snow showers overnight. Areas of fog this evening. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.