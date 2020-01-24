ELKHART — An Elkhart man has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a child.
Dominick Jones, 40, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with six counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and one count as a Level 4 felony. The warrant was issued Wednesday following a police investigation into allegations made by a victim under age 14.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $760,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Tuesday.
A level 1 felony carries a punishment of up to 40 years in prison and a Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years.
According to court documents:
The alleged incidents occurred between spring 2018 and February 2019, according to a report filed by an Elkhart Police detective. The victim told her mother in March 2019 that Jones had raped her.
The girl’s mother took her to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for an examination, followed by a forensic interview at the Child and Family Advocacy Center. The girl recounted multiple sexual acts involving Jones and described specifics of what he would allegedly do.
She also gave specifics about when and where the alleged incidents happened, and about her negative reaction to them.
