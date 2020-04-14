BRISTOL — An Elkhart man was hospitalized Monday after his truck went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, fence and tree.
Walter A. Repaich, 72, was traveling east on S.R. 120 east of C.R. 19 around 3:15 p.m. when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 went left of center, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
