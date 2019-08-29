WARSAW — A 31-year-old Elkhart man died Friday at his work in Warsaw after he was struck by a front loader.
Cedric T. Barnett was the father of three children and was engaged to be married, according to his obituary.
Warsaw police said Barnett was struck in the head by a front loader at 2001 W. Winona Ave., a location being used as staging grounds and offices by Meade, a construction company contracted by NIPSCO to do work in the area. Barnett was a Meade employee.
Police said it appeared the front loader was reversing when Barnett was hit about 11:50 a.m.
According to the Kosciusko County coroner, Barnett died from blunt force traumatic head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation involving the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is ongoing. The operator of the front loader, a Meade employee, is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Investigators said they believe Barnett’s death was accidental.
