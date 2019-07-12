Elkhart man charged with voyeurism, child porn

ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces voyeurism and child porn charges for allegedly taking hundreds of photos of two women and a child with a hidden camera.
Andrew Moya, 38, is charged with two counts of voyeurism and a count of possessing child pornography, all Level 6 felonies. He was arrested Monday and booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond.
His initial court hearing was set for July 18.
According to court documents:
A woman came to the Goshen Police Department July 2 and reported that she found nude photos of her daughters on a cellphone. Her daughters were under age 18 and age 10 at the time the photos were taken, police later learned.
She said she was contacted about the phone by another woman, who had loaned it to Moya and got it back days later only to find nude photos on it. The mother met the other woman so she could look through the phone, and she recognized the nude photos as her daughters.
Goshen Police got a warrant to search the phone and found all of the photos. They then interviewed the mother and had her look through a folder on the phone labeled Alarms.
The folder had a total of 209 photos and one video in it. The mother recognized her daughters in many of the photos as well as a few of herself.
The video was a collage of some of the photos in the folder, set to music.
The woman said the photos seemed to have been taken in the downstairs bathroom of their house. She said the angle of the camera looked as if it was placed in the windowsill of the bathroom.
Moya was then interviewed at the police department.
He said he had placed a clock with a hidden camera in the bathroom, which was activated by motion to take a photo every 10 seconds. He said none of the women had any knowledge that he was taking the photos.
He told police he knew the younger girls were underage at the time. He said he did it because he envied the girls and wanted to be a girl, and wanted examples of what female bodies look like, according to the report in support of his arrest.
