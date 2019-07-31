Elkhart man charged with threatening woman's life

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of threatening to kill a woman at a child’s birthday party, then following her vehicle and possibly firing at her.
Aristeed Kyle, 37, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. He was arrested Sunday after a woman drove to the Elkhart Police Department and said he was chasing her.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond, though a 15-day hold was requested in relation to his 2016 conviction in a violent home invasion.
His charges together represent a potential prison term of up to 81/2 years.
According to court documents:
The victim called 911 while she and six other people were leaving a south Elkhart residence after seeing Kyle drive past and then turn around. She said she lost him on the way to the police department, but heard what sounded like two gunshots coming from his vehicle during the chase.
She told police that they were at a child’s birthday party at the residence earlier when Kyle showed up uninvited and unannounced. She said they got into an argument and he hit her in the nose, causing bleeding and immense pain.
The woman said they started packing up to leave but Kyle took the keys to the vehicle and told them they weren’t leaving. He was armed with a handgun and told her, “Do not call the police or I will kill you, the kids, and get in a shoot-out with the police,” according to the woman.
She said he then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her around the corner of the house. She was able to get away and go to another residence, but when she returned to the home to get her things, she saw Kyle drive by and then turn around.
Police found Kyle in his vehicle just a few blocks north of the victim’s residence, and took him to the detention facility. He claimed not to have a weapon and asked why they were arresting him.
Officers searched the scene but weren’t able to find any shell casings, nor was the victim’s car damaged. They also didn’t find a firearm on Kyle at the time of his arrest.
Kyle is currently on probation after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony. He had also been facing charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony, and battery against an endangered adult, a Level 5 felony, all from a Sept. 27, 2015, incident.
Police said he kicked in the door to a home in the 600 block of Concord Street and shot a man who was in bed. The victim survived the gunshot wound to the thigh and identified Kyle as his attacker.
