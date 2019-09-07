Elkhart man charged with rape of Amish woman

BREMEN — An Elkhart man previously convicted of rape and child molestation has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an Amish woman in Marshall County.
Michael Middaugh, 49, was charged with three counts of rape, one count of burglary with an armed weapon and criminal confinement in connection with the Aug. 28 attack.
He was previously convicted of rape in 1991 and child molestation in 2005. Middaugh had active warrants in Elkhart County for failure to register as a sex offender as well as a probation violation.
The Marshall County incident began as a robbery, according to police.
The victim told officers of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department she was home alone at her resident on Tyler Road with her 2-year-old child around 10 a.m. when an unknown red vehicle pulled into the driveway. The victim stated that the subject was a stranger to her and she’d never previously seen the car.
The man in the car, who police believe to be Middaugh, asked for directions to Wakarusa, and asked that they be written on paper. When the victim returned with the written directions, the man grabbed her, placing her head against the siding of the home with a knife to her throat, seeking money.
She took him to the living room and gave him her son’s and husband’s wallets, and the subject said he wanted more money, but the victim stated she didn’t have any. The subject then used zip ties, which he’d brought with him, to secure her hands behind her back, then raped her. The victim stated that the 2-year-old was in the bedroom during the incident.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and sexual assault examination.
Middaugh matched the description provided to officers, investigators said.
When the description was released, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported that Middaugh, a noncompliant sex offender already in the system, was wanted and matched the description. Being shown a photo lineup of suspects, the victim identified Middaugh with certainty, police said.
Middaugh, who had last registered an address in Elkhart, was arrested in Goshen on Aug. 30 and detained by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender following a tip. He was being held Friday at the Elkhart County Jail on $200,000 bond.
